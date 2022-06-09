Human Microbiome Market is Likely to Reach a Value of US$ 2.2 Mn by the End of 2028

TMR Image

Human Microbiome Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global human microbiome market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Microbiome is the genetic component of the entire range of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses, which live inside and on the human body. The beneficial bacteria present in the microbiome assist the digestion of food, regulation of the immune system, and protection against other disease-causing bacteria.

This ability is being harnessed by start-ups and companies in the microbiome-based therapeutics market to create drugs aimed at treating conditions, which have been shown to have a link with imbalance in the microbiome. The human microbiome market has been analyzed by studying it as two individual markets, the microbiome-based diagnostics market and the microbiome-based therapeutics market.

Mergers & Acquisition and Innovation among Key Players to Drive Global Market

In August 2020, Seres Therapeutics announced the success of its flagship product SER-109 in the phase 3 trail. SER-109 treatment is likely to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal infection caused by Clostridium difficile. In May 2020, Rebiotix and Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced positive result from the preliminary phase 3 data from fecal microbial transplantation product RBX2660.

In June 2020, Debiopharm and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company entered into partnership to develop the microbiome therapeutics for the treatment of the IBD and other gastrointestinal diseases. In April 2020, Second Genome and Gilead Sciences, Inc. entered into partnership to identify the biomarkers for Gilead clinical candidates & drug targets for IBD. Moreover, in February 2020, Enterome partnered with the BIOASTAR Institute to explore the microbiome derived cancer immunotherapies. In November 2019, Finch extended its partnerships with Takeda for developing microbiome-based therapeutics by utilizing Finch human first discovery platform

Increase in Research & Development Activities in Metagenomics and Next-generation Sequencing Render Microbiome-based Testing Easier and Cheaper

Advances in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and cheaper, paving the way to carry out rapid analysis of the genomic content of microorganisms from human sample. This has strengthened the development process for microbiome-based diagnostics.

Gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders are likely to capture the leading share of the diagnostics market in 2020, owing to rise in focus of companies toward developing an easy analysis platform for gut health-based disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.

For instance, Metabiomics is developing molecular diagnostics for detecting markers of colorectal cancer. Existing tests for colorectal cancer rely on invasive colonoscopies. Hence, the non-invasive test developed by Metabiomics (which uses a stool sample to evaluate patient’s gut microbiome) will be a unique opportunity for the company to excel in a market having huge unmet needs.

Metagenomic Sequencing Segment to Grow at High Rate

In terms of technology, the global human microbiome market has been bifurcated into metagenomic sequencing and 16s rRNA sequencing. The metagenomic sequencing segment is likely to expand at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growth of the segment can be attributed to the preference of start-ups in providing comprehensive data profiles of the inherent microbiome of the individual being tested. Rise in investments by companies and partnerships, which provide unique opportunity for companies to offer technology-driven products in the market is anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

GI & Metabolic Disorders Segment to Dominate Human Microbiome Market

Based on indication, the global human microbiome market has been classified into gastrointestinal & metabolic disorders, women’s health, cancer, and others. The gastrointestinal & metabolic disorders segment dominated the global market in 2020 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The segment is driven by focus on these diseases by leading companies in the market. uBiome, a market leader in the microbiome diagnostics market, recently launched SmartGut for microorganisms associated with several common gut symptoms such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to high number of microbiome diagnostic companies and ease of non-invasive testing provided by this method.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global human microbiome market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global human microbiome market in 2020, followed by Europe. North America is likely to dominate the human microbiome market, attributed to rise in investments in research & development, ongoing clinical trials for conducting microbiome projects, stringent governmental regulations, and technological advancements. Large number of programs in clinical stage in North America and increase in awareness about the concept of microbiome-based therapies are few driving factors for the regional growth of the market.

Europe is ikely to account for the second-largest share of the global human microbiome market during the forecast period, owing to prominent contribution of companies in the microbiome research and diagnostics. Most of the therapies in the pipeline is anticipated to be first released in the region. This is likely to propel the human microbiome market in Europe during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

The global human microbiome market is consolidated in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include AOBiome, Enterome Biosciences SA, Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC), Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Osel, Inc., Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, 4D Pharma, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals

