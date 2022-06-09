Turing Pi Announces Turing Pi 2 cluster computer at Kickstarter crowdfunding platform
The Turing Pi 2 is a cluster board that unites several compute modules into a cluster server.WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE COUNTY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kickstarter crowdfunding platform’s servers were unable to process all incoming transactions for a good 20 minutes. There were just too many incoming transactions because of a long-awaited campaign launch: the global Turing Pi community of IT professionals and enthusiasts was there to pre-order the Turing Pi 2 cluster computer.
The set target threshold of $64k set to start mass production of the new cluster board was reached in less than three minutes, $500k - in less than an hour, and $1M - in 12 hours.
So why is the Turing Pi 2 so hype?
The Turing Pi 2 is a cluster board that unites several compute modules into a cluster server: you get a device that is functionally the same as cloud servers but compact, noiseless, and energy efficient. It’s a perfect balance between productivity, applicability and convenience. It supports Raspberry Pi CM4 and Turing RK1 compute modules for general compute and Nvidia Jetson boards for machine learning and GPU-powered applications.
To extend the functionality of the raw compute modules the Turing Pi 2 provides HDMI, USB, SATA, Ethernet, DSI, and mPCIe connectivity. Its mini ITX form factor allows it to fit in conventional rack mounts and cases, and any desktop power supply could be used to power it up. It also has an onboard management controller with open-source firmware that makes setting up and managing the cluster a seamless experience.
All these features make the Turing Pi 2 a great choice for a vast variety of applications that include edge computing, homelab, cloud apps self-hosting, home and business automation, education and prototyping, software deployment, blockchain node hosting, media streaming and processing, and machine learning at the edge. As the campaign suggests, indeed, “the use cases are limited only by your needs and your imagination”.
With the Turing Pi 2 board selling for $219 and the Raspberry Pi CM4s for $25 each this cluster truly becomes a dream device for all above-mentioned tasks.
This is where the third stretch goal of the Turing Pi’s Kickstarter campaign becomes a game changer. The new Turing Pi RK1 compute modules are planned for release later this year. They will feature the highly productive 8-core ARM Rockchip RK3588 processors and up to a stunning 32 GB of RAM per module, which is 128 GB per a 4-unit Turing Pi 2 setup.
These new highly productive compute modules, together with the Turing Pi 2 infrastructure, can become the new solution to respond to the current demand in energy efficient and easily scalable ARM servers. So no wonder everyone’s so excited!
Shipping of the pre-ordered Turing Pi 2 boards starts in September, 2022. The new RK1 compute modules according to announcements will start being available in 2023.
To find out more about the current Kickstarter campaign, its stretch goals, and the company’s vision head directly to the Kickstarter page.
