Read more about Veterans Day Message

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Americans will join together once again to honor our brave military men and women of the past, present, and future. We remember the service of our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so we can continue to live in freedom.

Veterans Day is a day to celebrate one of the defining aspects of the American experience and the spirit of the American servicemember. It is a day to remember, thank, and honor the brave men and women who chose to serve in the armed forces of the United States.

America has been graced with citizens willing to step forward and choose to don the uniform of our nation’s armed forces since our earliest days. While military service often demands a special sacrifice from those who choose to serve, it also brings its own special kind of reward.

Every man and woman who answers the call to duty becomes a part of a long, unbroken chain of achievement and valor. We commend them for their choice to serve a cause greater than themselves and join America’s legacy of selfless service.

Coming from different backgrounds, different perspectives, and different places across the nation – millions of brave men and women have put aside their differences to serve together, bound by a shared oath and united under a shared flag.

United in the shared belief of freedom as a human right. United in the shared belief of democracy. United in the shared belief of justice for all.

This unity is one of America’s greatest strengths and is truly a national asset. The willingness of our veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.

I encourage everyone to take a moment today and pause in appreciation of the service and spirit of America’s veterans. Take a moment and make the words “thank you for your service” ring true for every veteran who hears or sees them.

We want to give special thanks this year to all veterans who fought so courageously during the war in Afghanistan. Because of you and your sacrifice, there have been no major terrorist attacks on US soil since September 11, 2001. You were successful in your mission and America is stronger and safer for it.

Today, we celebrate the service of almost 20 million veterans across the nation, including nearly 700,000 veterans who live in Georgia. We are here to serve all of you as well as you have served the United States of America.

As a former U.S. Marine, I thank you for your service. May God bless you and may God bless America.

Semper Fidelis,

Shawn Hanley

Interim Commissioner