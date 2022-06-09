VoerEir announce a new CTO from Telefonica Spain: Carlos García Braschi
VoerEir AB, the award-winning Swedish edge cloud technology company, make a change in the leadership team with Carlos Garcia Braschi as CTO from June.
The telco cloud market is becoming more dynamic using private and public clouds. We are thrilled to have Carlos on board. He brings a true passion for technology and business transformation.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoerEir AB, the award-winning Swedish edge cloud technology company, has announced a new change in the leadership team with Carlos Garcia Braschi, previously Telefonica Spain, Telco Cloud (NFVI) Manager, as the new CTO of VoerEir, starting from June 1st, 2021. Carlos will replace Thomas Lindquist, who has decided to retire after more than 37 years in the industry.
— Javier García-Gómez
Carlos Garcia Braschi has close to 30 years of experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. During his career, Carlos has held multiple technology leadership positions working with leading edge technologies, especially in Telco Cloud systems.
“I am grateful for this challenge. I firmly believe that VoerEir has a unique technology and being able to make it the best for all our potential customers is a unique opportunity. To successfully deploy 5G over the Cloud the automation in all the stages is key,” says García Braschi.
Javier Garcia-Gómez, VoerEir CEO says: “VoerEir is quickly growing and developing its strong market position by bringing new innovations and new talent. The telco cloud market is becoming more dynamic using private and public clouds. We are thrilled to have Carlos on board. He brings to VoerEir, not only solid know-how from one of the leading telco operators in the world but a true passion for technology and business transformation.”
About VoerEir
VoerEir AB offers Touchstone, a fully automated solution for testing data centre infrastructure. The solution was originally developed for Telecom Operators with very high demands on reliability, functionality and performance and is also used by other industries with business-critical needs such as IT cloud service providers, Enterprises, and Governments. VoerEir has established itself as a credible and reliable partner in the transformation from legacy solutions to a cloud-based architecture. Visit: https://voereir.com
