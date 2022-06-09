VoerEir announce a new CTO from Telefonica Spain: Carlos García Braschi

CEO of VoerEir, Javier García-Gómez.

VoerEir AB, the award-winning Swedish edge cloud technology company, make a change in the leadership team with Carlos Garcia Braschi as CTO from June.

The telco cloud market is becoming more dynamic using private and public clouds. We are thrilled to have Carlos on board. He brings a true passion for technology and business transformation.” — Javier García-Gómez