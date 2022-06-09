Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic aperture radar market size is expected to grow from $3.35 billion in 2021 to $3.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global synthetic aperture radars market size is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. An increase in the investment in the UAVs for surveillance and attacks is contributing to the synthetic aperture radar market growth.

The synthetic aperture radar market consists of sales of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems services by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnerships) that produces fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system. A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is an active sensor that sends microwave signals and receives back the backscattered signals from the Earth's surface.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the synthetic aperture radar market. Many companies are developing new products to provide and enhanced experience to its users.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Segments

By Component: Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna

By Platform: Airborne, Ground

By Mode: Single Mode, Multimode

By Frequency Band: X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K, Ku, Ka Band, UHF/VHF Band

By Application: Military and Defense, Monitoring and Exploration

By Geography: The global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems Plc, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo SpA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Capella Space, MDA Corporation, SkyGeo, OHB System AG, ICEYE, IMSAR LLC, SAR AERO, SRC Inc, MetaSensing Group, UrtheCast Corp, Sandia National Laboratories, SSTL and EarthDaily Analytics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

