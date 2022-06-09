Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,351 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Notice of Final Rulemaking

Thur., 12/16/2021 – 8:00 a.m. to Wed., 01/05/2022 – 4:30 p.m.

The Department of Banking and Finance adopted Final Rules on December 16, 2021. The Rules were filed with the Secretary of State on December 16, 2021 and, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-13-6, will be effective on January 5, 2022, which is twenty (20) days following the filing of the Rules.

The Final Rules can be accessed from the Department’s website at:

https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-and-publications/dbf-regulations 

You just read:

Read more about Notice of Final Rulemaking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.