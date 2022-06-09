Read more about Notice of Final Rulemaking

Thur., 12/16/2021 – 8:00 a.m. to Wed., 01/05/2022 – 4:30 p.m.

The Department of Banking and Finance adopted Final Rules on December 16, 2021. The Rules were filed with the Secretary of State on December 16, 2021 and, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-13-6, will be effective on January 5, 2022, which is twenty (20) days following the filing of the Rules.

The Final Rules can be accessed from the Department’s website at:

https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-and-publications/dbf-regulations