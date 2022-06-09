HEISHA launches the world’s first V200 autonomous drone charging station for VTOL aircraft

The world’s first V200 autonomous drone charging station for VTOL aircraft V200 VTOL drone charging station logo of heisha tech

HEISHA launches V200 VTOL drone charging station to widen the applications of the VTOL with ease by fixing its transportation, docking, and recharging problem.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft is famous for its long flight time, which offers inspection of large areas, and it makes the VTOL drone more welcome than a multirotor drone in many fields. The problem is to fly a VTOL, you need at least two professional pilots to complete a flight mission.

There are several VTOL drone companies have reached us for developing the VTOL charging dock and making the BVLOS long flight unmanly and autonomously, to apply their VTOL drones for border inspection, coastal patrol, and tube inspection, etc.

Before V200

In the beginning, HEISHA designed a complete automated charging station for the VTOL, but it is too expensive. Our client only took a custom drone charging pad (200cm*200cm, compatible with 2s to 12s batteries), and designed a shell and transmission, which was also costly, as the shell must cover the entire VTOL drone (about 3 meters wingspan). The other problem is the expense and convenience of transportation.

Value of HEISHA V200

After two years of development, HEISHA has now launched the V200 VTOL drone charging station to solve the cost and transportation problem. Firstly, V200 has adopted the modified container to lower the cost and improve the flexibility of transportation. Secondly, the V200 has used the simplified modular structure inside the container for transmission stably. The most important part of a drone charging station is the charging safety and steady. All the charging protections HEISHA has accumulated in the last four years are merged into V200, including the anti-voltage and anti-reverse (to ensure the charging stable), voltage compatibility management module. You can also find a complete sensor system to collect the real-time temperature inside the container, then send it to the intelligent temperature system, so to assure the automated VTOL drone charging in a safe environment.

To improve the convenience for monitoring and maintenance persons, V200 can be upgraded on the inside by adding a weather station, a working table, and a big monitor.

HEISHA launches the V200 VTOL drone charging station to widen the applications of the VTOL with ease by fixing its transportation, docking, and recharging problem. By boosting the value of VTOL in applications and freeing VTOL from the professional pilots, more people will see further and fly the VTOL drone easier with HEISHA V200.

About HEISHA

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone and robots self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

