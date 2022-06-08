Projects to improve drinking water supply

UZBEKISTAN, June 8 - On June 8, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of projects to modernize reservoirs and improve drinking water supply in Surkhandarya region.

In Uzbekistan, river waters are an important resource for agriculture, energy and people’s life, which should be protected and used for the benefit of the people.

For this purpose, Uzbekhydroenergo JSC was established in 2017 by Presidential Decree. The company manages 6 reservoirs, including 4 reservoirs that were transferred to the management of the company last year. With the involvement of foreign companies, the technical condition of each reservoir was studied and measures for the necessary repair measures were determined. Thus, dams, water intake and drainage structures are being strengthened, pumping units are being restored.

Information was provided about this work and further tasks. The Head of the state instructed to improve the safety of all reservoirs through modernization, updating of hydro-mechanical equipment and measuring instruments, digitalization of the system.

As a result, it will be possible to manage all processes in the situation analysis center of the JSC, and the annual electricity generation will increase by 120 million kilowatt-hours.

In addition, 2 small hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 22 million kilowatt-hours per year will be built at Gissar and Akhangaran reservoirs.

The Space Research and Technology Agency was tasked to monitor the condition of reservoirs, provide satellite images and data.

The tasks for attracting the private sector to the construction of small hydroelectric power plants and training specialists with higher education and secondary personnel have also been defined. Access to clean drinking water is one of the factors in the quality of life and health of the population. However, in Surkhandarya region, only 58 percent of the population can use a centralized drinking water supply. The level of water mineralization is high in the southern districts of the region and the city of Termez.

That is why last year the President initiated the laying of a water pipeline from the Tupalang reservoir. The implementation of the corresponding project has begun. To date, 47 kilometers of pipes have been laid and drinking water has begun to be supplied to the center of Sariasiya district. By the end of the year, it is planned to bring the water supply to Denau and Shurchi districts.

The project provides for the construction of a facility for the purification of 200 thousand cubic meters of water per day and the laying of almost 400 kilometers of main pipes. As a result, the provision of clean drinking water to residents of the region will reach 90 percent.

The Head of the state noted the need for restoring water supply networks inside districts and mahallas, building new networks and organizing high-quality services.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan