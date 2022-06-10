First-Ever Federal Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference happening June 16
Building off of the Federal Black Entrepreneurship Program. Join us to examine the progress of the Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem!MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 16 and 17, the Afro Caribbean Business Network will host the inaugural Federal Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference taking place at Sheridan College on the Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga. The Ecosystem conference will address the fundamental hurdles of Black Entrepreneurs and how the Black Ecosystem Funds get used to strengthen the chance of success for businesses within the Black community.
The interactive conference brings together the greatest minds from Canada's top Black CEOs in the financial sector, marketing, non-profit, human resources, and business development.
"Since 2017, the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) has played a pivotal role in assisting businesses within the Black community to thrive and reach their full potential. We are honoured to chair the Black Ecosystem conference of 2022.". Said, Ryan Knight, Co-Executive Director of the Afro Caribbean Business Network.
“Ensuring that Black entrepreneurs have the tools they need to access the capital, networking, services and mentorship to succeed is critical to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation in our communities,” said the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.“
"Over the last several months, Dr. Anne Coulter and Dr. Brian Chama have been working closely with the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) and alum Ryan O'Neil Knight to prepare for the "Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference" on June 16th. The intention of this conference is to provide entrepreneurs in attendance with opportunities to network, mentor, and learn. We are tremendously fortunate to be working and learning so closely with Ryan and ACBN." Pilon School of Business
Date: Thursday, June 16 and Friday June 17, 2022
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location: Sheridan College - Hazel McCallion Campus
4180 Duke of York Blvd, B-Wing
Mississauga, ON L5B 0G5
Event Details: conference.acbncanada.com
Online Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/330002374987
