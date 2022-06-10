Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,925 in the last 365 days.

First-Ever Federal Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference happening June 16

Ryan Knight executive director

Ryan Knight executive director Afro Caribbean Business Network

Nicola Harris executive director of afro caribbean business network

Nicola Harris executive director of afro caribbean business network

Black Ecosystem Conference Flyer

Ecosystem Conference Flyer

Building off of the Federal Black Entrepreneurship Program. Join us to examine the progress of the Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 16 and 17, the Afro Caribbean Business Network will host the inaugural Federal Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference taking place at Sheridan College on the Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga. The Ecosystem conference will address the fundamental hurdles of Black Entrepreneurs and how the Black Ecosystem Funds get used to strengthen the chance of success for businesses within the Black community.

The interactive conference brings together the greatest minds from Canada's top Black CEOs in the financial sector, marketing, non-profit, human resources, and business development.

"Since 2017, the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) has played a pivotal role in assisting businesses within the Black community to thrive and reach their full potential. We are honoured to chair the Black Ecosystem conference of 2022.". Said, Ryan Knight, Co-Executive Director of the Afro Caribbean Business Network.

“Ensuring that Black entrepreneurs have the tools they need to access the capital, networking, services and mentorship to succeed is critical to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation in our communities,” said the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.“

"Over the last several months, Dr. Anne Coulter and Dr. Brian Chama have been working closely with the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) and alum Ryan O'Neil Knight to prepare for the "Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference" on June 16th. The intention of this conference is to provide entrepreneurs in attendance with opportunities to network, mentor, and learn. We are tremendously fortunate to be working and learning so closely with Ryan and ACBN." Pilon School of Business

Date: Thursday, June 16 and Friday June 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location: Sheridan College - Hazel McCallion Campus
4180 Duke of York Blvd, B-Wing
Mississauga, ON L5B 0G5

Event Details: conference.acbncanada.com
Online Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/330002374987

For further information, please contact:

Ryan O’Neil Knight, Executive Director
Afro Caribbean Business Network Canada Foundation (ACBN)
Tel: 647-225-3309
Email: ryan.knight@acbncanada.com
Website: acbncanada.com

Monica Granados
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
monica.granados@feddevontario.gc.ca

Ryan Knight
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
+1 647-225-3309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

June 16 Black Federal ECOSYSTEM CONFERENCE video promo

You just read:

First-Ever Federal Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference happening June 16

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.