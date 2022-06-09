Unified Home Remodeling Remains Committed to Controlling Costs for Consumers Despite Record-Setting Inflation

Unified Home Remodeling Logo Roofing Contractors

BALDWIN, NY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation rates are higher now than they have been in decades, and costs are impacting the shelter industry. Small businesses are grappling with how to deliver customers the best quality products at the lowest prices.

Unified Home Remodeling, the leading exterior remodeler in New York, is leveraging its long-standing partnerships with national manufacturers to control costs and reduce unnecessary price hikes for consumers. The company is passing on many of the exclusive deals and rebates it receives from large quantity purchases to customers to retain some of the most competitive pricing in the market.

“For nearly 35 years, Unified Home Remodeling has forged relationships with national manufacturers and suppliers to help control costs during some of the most challenging financial times in recent history,” said Steve DiMare, Founder of Unified Home Remodeling. “We have increased our internal efficiencies by developing seamless ordering, delivery and invoicing procedures over the years – and we are proud to put those cost-savings right back into our customers’ pockets.”

The company has been family-owned and operated since 1989 and has serviced more than 250,000 homeowners across New York; and some of its national partners include:

Windows: Andersen, Ideal, and Pella

Doors: Homeguard, Provia, and General

Siding: Certainteed, Alside, and James Hardie

Roofing: TAMKO, Owens Corning, and GAF

These partnerships, when combined with quality distributors and suppliers, make a significant difference in controlling the cost and quality of home improvement projects. Unified Home Remodeling offers free in-home estimates at any of its five New York showrooms seven days a week.

Visit www.unifiedhomeremodeling.com or (888) 631-2131 for additional information.

###

ABOUT UNIFIED HOME REMODELING

Unified Home Remodeling has served homeowners in New York for more than 30 years. Originally founded in 1989, Unified sells windows, doors, siding, roofing, masonry, and more to meet the needs of its customer base across the Tri-State area. Open seven days a week, Unified offers free in-home estimates and Interest-Free Financing for its jobs. For more information, visit https://unifiedhomeremodeling.com or call (888) 631-2132.

CONTACT

Steven DiMare, CEO

sdimare@unifiedwindows.com

(516) 481-3000