New Toronto-based platform, iAmigo, aims to help small and medium Toronto businesses navigate technology demands

Being a small and medium-sized business is difficult at the best of times, but the pandemic changed many aspects of how clients interact with businesses to make things even more challenging”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With pandemic restrictions lifted, people emerging from their homes, and businesses welcoming clients on-site & off-site, we all hope that life will slowly start to get back to normal, but for small and medium-sized businesses in Toronto, the new normal means navigating complex technology changes. Where some businesses might have been able to get away with not having a strong online presence prior to the pandemic, the reliance on technology and online marketing during the pandemic means that clients now demand a strong digital presence from the businesses they interact with. Those businesses are not able to showcase their services online risk being left behind. One new start-up, iAmigo hopes to make the transition to the online space simple and easy for business owners.
iAmigo is a new proprietary platform designed to help local small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of fields to connect directly with clients and businesses in need of services. By working with iAmigo and offering services on the user-friendly iAmigo site, businesses leave the job of promoting their services online to the professionals at iAmigo, freeing up their time to focus on the business of delivering great customer service, and perfecting their products and services. The burden of creating an online presence, constantly promoting their business online, and diverting time and resources to maintaining that presence and keeping up with ever-changing technology is lifted.
“Being a small and medium-sized business is difficult at the best of times, but the pandemic changed many aspects of how clients interact with businesses to make things even more challenging,” explains Yogesh Soni, founder of iAmigo. “In the last few years, clients pivoted to doing business with companies that they could find online and easily interact with. They wanted instant access and information 24 hours a day. For most small business owners in the GTA, keeping up with technology isn't easy. iAmigo helps business owners focus on what they do best by allowing them to focus on their business while iAmigo handles the technical aspect of their online presence. Working with iAmigo is like having an in-house IT and marketing team dedicated to growing your business.”
iAmigo is new to the Toronto market and will launch its proprietary platform on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 to everyone, presently accepting business registrations at www.iamigo.net.
