House Bill 2524 Printer's Number 3058

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in access, further providing for open-records officer, for regulations and policies, for uniform form, for requests and for retention of records and providing for inmate access; in procedure, further providing for written requests, for redaction, for production of certain records and for exceptions for public records; in agency response, further providing for extension of time and providing for relief from vexatious requesters; in appeal of agency determination, further providing for filing of appeal and for appeals officers; in judicial review, further providing for court costs and attorney fees, for civil penalty, for fee limitations and for Office of Open Records; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for relation to other laws.