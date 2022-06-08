Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 1163
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.
