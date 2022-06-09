Find Your Flavor with GatoNegro’s #ShowYourPride Campaign

For PRIDE 2022, Affinity Creative is thrilled to bring GatoNegro’s message of positivity and inclusion to the world through its #ShowYourPride campaign.

It's energizing to work on a campaign like this with GatoNegro, whose commitment to diversity and inclusion isn't a seasonal posture, but an organic and deeply held part of the brand's DNA.” — Ron Woloshun, Digital Creative Director, Affinity Creative Group.