Find Your Flavor with GatoNegro’s #ShowYourPride Campaign
For PRIDE 2022, Affinity Creative is thrilled to bring GatoNegro’s message of positivity and inclusion to the world through its #ShowYourPride campaign.
It's energizing to work on a campaign like this with GatoNegro, whose commitment to diversity and inclusion isn't a seasonal posture, but an organic and deeply held part of the brand's DNA.”MARE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatoNegro, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful wine brands, celebrates and supports diversity in all its forms. For PRIDE 2022, Affinity Creative Group is thrilled to bring GatoNegro’s message of positivity, acceptance, and inclusion to the world through its #ShowYourPride omnichannel campaign.
— Ron Woloshun, Digital Creative Director, Affinity Creative Group.
GatoNegro’s “Show Your Pride” campaign comprises strategy, messaging, digital marketing, sweepstakes, campaign microsite, retail and on-premise activation, social media content, social media advertising, photography, and video.
Affinity curated a lifestyle-focused photo and video shoot to create content for the microsite, paid social advertisements, and retail activation. Emphasizing the confidence one receives from a new wardrobe, the freedom of self-expression, and GatoNegro’s vibrant brand personality, the content expresses the empowering and welcoming “Show Your Pride” campaign theme and promotes sweepstakes entries.
GatoNegro´s campaign sweepstakes offers consumers the chance to “Glow Up” their wardrobe with a $5,000 prize to spend on a new wardrobe, and a consultation with a PURRR-sonal stylist.
"We've all grown a bit weary and wary of the 'pinkwashing' that happens every Pride Month, as brands suddenly discover the LGBTQIA+ consumer for 30 days. It's energizing to work on a campaign like this with GatoNegro, whose commitment to diversity and inclusion – across age, race, and gender/orientation lines – isn't a seasonal posture, but an organic and deeply held part of the brand's DNA." - Ron Woloshun, Digital Creative Director, Affinity Creative Group.
Campaign participants are also encouraged to attend the hottest party at NYC Pride. Affinity partnered with GatoNegro to secure sponsorship of Bath & Body NYC, a June 23 party in Brooklyn “Celebrating Every Body-ody-ody.” A portion of all ticket sales will go towards the FOLX HRT Care Fund in collaboration with the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition. This organization offers no-cost grants to transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people to access gender-affirming hormone care, with 80% of grants reserved for BIPOC – recently named one of Time's 100 Most Innovative Companies of 2022.
Retail activation was also a key focus of the “Show Your Pride” campaign. Affinity created custom bottle neckers, posters, shelf talkers, and case cards to reach GatoNegro’s target audience in stores, and table tents and menu inserts for on-premise partners, encouraging sweepstakes entries through QR codes and printed URLs.
“GatoNegro is meant to be enjoyed by everyone. We believe that diversity, inclusion, and acceptance are essential to building community, breaking down barriers, empowering self-expression, and creating joy! We're incredibly proud and excited to spread our brand's message through our 'Show Your Pride' campaign, and we could not have chosen a better partner than Affinity Creative Group. Their passion and creativity helped bring our vision to life in ways far beyond what we imagined!” - Roberto Catalani, Vice President of Marketing, VSPT US.
About VSPT Wine Group: We are the wine group that holds the joy of the New World. From the Andes Mountains, we promote diversity and excellence, with respect for and in harmony with our people, wine, and land. Everyone is welcome at our table, and we pay tribute to life through noble products. Through our brands, we transform everyday moments into enjoyable experiences, with wines produced with passion and pride. Click here for more information: vsptwinegroup.com/en
About Affinity Creative Group: Affinity Creative Group helps clients create immersive consumer brand experiences that generate engagement, loyalty, advocacy, and most importantly, results. Our suite of creative services includes brand strategy and development, digital marketing and 360°/omni-channel campaigns, website design and development, social media strategy and content development, packaging design, product and brand naming, brand filmmaking and storytelling, product and lifestyle photography, and POS displays/retail activation. Simply put, if it matters to your brand, it matters to us. For more information, or to schedule a conversation, please visit affinitycreative.com, or reach out to us anytime at contact@affinitycreative.com.
