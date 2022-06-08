Submit Release
Thousands Are Injured at Work Each Year. In Ohio, These Steps Can Help Them.

Fred Sommer, an attorney at Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal (HNB) law firm in Ohio, talks to a client in a conference room filled with law books. HNB helps Ohioans with workers' compensation claims.

Fred Sommer, right, an attorney at Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal (HNB) law firm in Ohio, talks to a client. HNB helps people with workers' compensation claims.

The first steps a worker takes after being injured on the job can make a difference in the benefits they receive to recover.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of workers are hurt at work each year in Ohio, but workers’ compensation attorneys in the state say people are often poorly informed about the support available to them after a job injury.

Workers in Ohio filed about 114,000 reports of workplace injuries, including 35,500 injuries that led to lost work time, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shared by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, for 2018.

The numbers were similar, well above 100,000 overall injuries, for each of the preceding five years. (Source: https://info.bwc.ohio.gov/about-bwc/research-and-statistics/statistics)

When employees are injured at work in Ohio, workers’ compensation benefits provide medical treatment and direct income assistance, keeping them financially stable and able to focus on recovery.

But the Ohio workers’ compensation lawyers at Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal (HNB) say workers often don’t understand what they’re entitled to receive.

A common question the lawyers hear is “What should I do when I’m hurt at work?”

The attorneys say workers should always take these steps: Get medical treatment right away. File an accident report with their supervisor as soon as possible. Get a copy of that report. And confirm that their workers’ comp claim has been filed.

There are many types of workers’ comp benefits a worker may be able to receive. A workers’ comp lawyer can help ensure they get access to all of the relevant forms of aid.

Here are answers to some of the most common questions about workers’ comp in Ohio, provided by HNB.

