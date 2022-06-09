Former SSQ Chief Executive Nick Shilton Returns to Recruitment Sector
EINPresswire.com/ -- The former co-founder and chief executive of SSQ has returned to the recruitment sector to head up the executive team at award winning legal search firm Laurence Simons Search.
Four years after exiting SSQ and moving away from legal recruitment, Nick Shilton has joined LSS on a retained basis as advisor for the next stage of its international growth.
Shilton’s appointment will shock the industry given his initial desire to retire from legal recruitment in 2018 but demonstrates LSS’ strong position in the market and potential to scale on a global level.
Shilton brings with him over 20 years of experience in legal search and a lot of industry respect given his successful contribution to the growth of SSQ, which became an internationally recognised, credible search firm prior to his exit.
Through his many years in the industry, he gained particular experience of private practice partner and team hiring, as well as what it takes to build a sustainable and thriving search firm.
This wealth of experience is what LSS CEO Clare Beresford believes makes him the perfect leader to fast-track the firm’s ambitious plans for scale.
“In 1988 when our business started it was wholly focussed on private practice recruitment. Through the various stages of our history this has changed and evolved such that we are currently best known for our unrivalled in-house expertise and track record,” she said.
“We are now keen to look at how we can disrupt and change private practice search, bringing the same level of candidate and client curation and care we have for our in-house mandates. Bringing Nick in to help guide and steer us, with his extraordinary lived experience of building and growing a highly successful business, made sense. We are excited about what this means for LSS and for our clients and candidates,” she added.
Laurence Simons Search (LSS) is an award-winning specialist legal, compliance, legal operations and IP search firm which was founded in 1988.
Over the last few years, they’ve grown significantly reporting a revenue growth of 40% in 2020 and 63% in 2021 and supported a range of clients including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 firms.
As the firm looks to continue its global expansion, Shilton will play a key part in accelerating the growth plans for the firm’s German office, as well as support the wider focus to grow in North America and Asia Pacific, building upon LSS’ recent placement successes in Japan, China and India.
Shilton commented: “I have been familiar with LSS since commencing my recruitment career 25 years ago. Having exited SSQ in 2018 to focus on business interests outside the legal search sector, I had not planned to return to it.
“However, having spoken with Clare and LSS’s Chief Commercial Officer Angela Floydd, I became impressed by their vision and drive to support legal firms, and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.
“I am looking forward to advising the company’s executive team as they seek to pivot, innovate and significantly grow LSS.”
Gemma Birbeck
