She was the only Black woman in her Stanford Law school class, she was the first Black Superior Court judge in Santa Clara County, she’s been ‘the only’ alot of the time. She spent her career in California courtrooms, and today, she’s retired, but has a lot to say about how our judicial systems can better serve everyone.
You just read:
Judge LaDoris Cordell- paving the way for Black women in the courts
