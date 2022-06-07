UZBEKISTAN, June 7 - Information systems integrated between the Center for Information Technology of the Ministry of Finance and the State Inspectorate for Education Quality Control under the Cabinet of Ministers

Bilateral information exchange between the software complex "UzASBO" of the Center for Information Technology of the Ministry of Finance and the platform "pedkadr.tdi.uz" of the State Inspectorate for Quality Control in Education under the Cabinet of Ministers was launched since April 1, 2022.

On this basis, the Center for Information Technology has created a separate module in the software package "UzASBO". Through this module, the data of all existing qualification certificates issued to teachers are obtained from the platform "pedkadr.tdi.uz" of the State Inspectorate for Quality Control in Education.

As a result, the staff of the Central Accounting Service automatically generates the qualification category data of teachers. On this basis, additional payments to the monthly salary for the qualification category of teachers were paid in a timely and accurate manner.

Also, in the process of Planning Funds from the state budget at the beginning of the academic year to centralized budget organizations by the Ministry of Finance, the allocation of funds for the tariff was automatically formed, based on the data of pedagogical teachers' qualification certificate (the period for which the certificate was submitted, the period of validity and the degree of qualification).

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan