Smart release on the full scale of the work done by Uzbekistan on the way to WTO

UZBEKISTAN, June 7 - The Secretariat of the World Trade Organization circulated a message on the date of the next, 5th Meeting of the Working Party on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO.

It will take place on June 21-22, 2022 in Geneva.

Joining the organization is an absolute priority, which will follow by the further integration of Uzbekistan into the world economic community and multilateral trading system.

In this regard, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade has prepared a smart release - an infographic in a new informative format, where we tried to reflect the full scale of the work done by Uzbekistan so far in this process.

Source: Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan