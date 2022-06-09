Prosper’s Model Factory Expands Retailer Customer Propensity Models on AWS Marketplace for Digital Targeting
Privacy regulations and deprecation of Cookies have greatly disrupted digital targeting data. New Retailer Customer models help brands meet this challenge.
Brands can freely shop for and evaluate consumer models built from Prosper’s zero-party data to better identify most likely customers for digital campaigns including CTV.”WORTHINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy regulations and deprecation of Cookies have greatly disrupted digital targeting data and models. The disruption is forcing marketers to seek new methods to identify likely prospects and connect with customers to enhance experiences. Prosper’s Model Factory is expanding their Retail Audience models on the AWS Marketplace to help brands meet this challenge. Nearly 200 retailer & customer models are now available from a single location, the Prosper Model Factory on AWS Marketplace.
Numerous retailers have recently launched their own Retail Media Networks to capture additional revenues from the brands they distribute. “Retail Media Networks represent one of the fastest growing segments of advertising, and they provide a limited advertising option for potential online communication with specific retail channel shoppers. The Prosper Model Factory provides a one stop source for detailed shopper data across various channels. Brands can access this data for DTC and enhanced targeting initiatives. Brands can now integrate this channel shopper data with their own customer data to be in control of their digital advertising spend.” said Gary Drenik, CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics.
The Prosper Model Factory, using AWS Sagemaker software, offers brands an alternative to the walled data of each retailer’s network by providing accurate high quality retailer customer models developed from Prosper Insights & Analytics zero-party consumer data. Brands can now control how they activate retail audiences and even enhance their own data using a virtual clean room at the Prosper Model Factory solution on AWS. To eliminate the black box syndrome, all models have Lift over Random metrics for transparency that can be viewed prior to activation.
Brands can access retailer shopper models for targeting and personalization of their products from all the leading retail channels including Aldi’s, Amazon, Kroger, Macy’s, Target and Walmart, Kroger, and others:
Aldi Grocery Shopper
Amazon Grocery Shopper
Kroger Grocery Shopper
Macy's Clothing Shopper
Target Clothing Shopper
Target Electronics Shopper
Walmart Grocery Shopper
Walmart Clothing Shopper
Walmart Electronics Shopper
BJ's Member
Costco Member
Sam's Club Member
Walmart Plus Member
In addition, the Prosper Model Factory has over 20 propensity models on luxury brands for DTC initiatives. All models are factual in nature and privacy compliant. For an interactive catalog of models available go to: http://www.goprosper.com/ProsperModelFactoryCatalog.pdf
The underpinning for all the models is Prosper’s award winning monthly survey on consumers. The survey is the largest scientific survey on consumers with a 20-year history of accurately measuring consumer behaviors, motivations, personal interests and future purchase plans. The survey has been the resource for the NRF, since 2003, to trend and track consumer spending for all retail holidays throughout the year. No PII is captured in the surveys.
“Brands should have a high quality option beyond retailer controlled platforms when it comes to digital marketing to control costs and ensure accuracy. The Prosper Model Factory on AWS Marketplace, provides brands with Prosper’s unique zero-party consumer datasets and highly accurate audience propensity models from one point of access. Brands can freely shop for and evaluate consumer models built from Prosper’s zero-party data to better identify most likely customers for digital campaigns including CTV,” said Phil Rist, EVP – Strategic Initiatives for Prosper Insights & Analytics
About Prosper Insights & Analytics:
Prosper Insights & Analytics provides Market Intelligence/data analytics. Since 2002, Prosper has created the largest scientific monthly survey of consumer behaviors, motivations and intentions representative of the US population. Over 20 years of data are available in a master aggregated dataset to mine, train and create targeting & predictive models. www.ProsperInsights.com
