Foundation Resource Directory Changes Hands, Now Published on Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Website

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) wishes to announce that the Foundation Resource Directory — an online list containing contact and other information on philanthropic and funding organizations located in the state of Nebraska — will henceforth be maintained and published by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF).

The Foundation Resource Directory can now be found on the NCFF website at nebraskachildren.org under the heading Grant Resources.

The Directory has historically been published by DED, but recently changed hands out of agreement.

The Directory is a convenient resource for individuals and organizations seeking grants and other funding opportunities. It contains detailed descriptions of Nebraska philanthropic and related organizations, by category, that offer funding to support social, philanthropic and other causes.

Visit the NCFF website at nebraskachildren.org.