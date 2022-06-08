Rutland Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B4003013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 at 1225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt. Holly, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Ashley Brown

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing person incident in the area of Lake Ninevah Road in the town of Mt. Holly, VT. Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Ashley Brown, 38, from Mt. Holly.

Ms. Brown’s vehicle was located in the area of Lake Ninevah on 06.08.2022, but troopers have been unable to locate the individual at this time. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Ms. Brown’s wellbeing. The state police encourages people to use this news release and the attached picture to assist in finding Ms. Brown. If anyone has helpful information about Ms. Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.