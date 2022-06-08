06/03/22 – FIRST OFF-GRID BIODIESEL FUELING STATION OPENS AT HAWAI‘I SMALL BOAT HARBOR

DAVID Y. IGE

For Immediate News Release: June 3, 2022

FIRST OFF-GRID BIODIESEL FUELING STATION OPENS AT HAWAI‘I SMALL BOAT HARBOR

Pacific Biodiesel Station Opens at Maui’s Ma‘alaea Harbor

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/716937706

(Ma‘alaea) – The first of six mobile biodiesel fueling stations in Hawai‘i opened this morning at Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor on Maui. Pacific Biodiesel installed and will operate the off-grid fueling station at the busy harbor.

“This innovative fueling station gives customers 24/7 access to biodiesel, making it more convenient to fuel up with our locally produced, 100% renewable fuel,” said Pacific Biodiesel Founder Bob King. “These self-contained units are easy to install and move. They can be quickly dropped into locations around the state to serve customers, like DLNR, who are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight the effects of the climate crisis.”

Pacific Biodiesel was a 2021 recipient of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) infrastructure funding for production of the stations that help expand the availability of locally made biodiesel to customers across Hawai‘i. Each fueling station holds 8,000 gallons of distilled biodiesel produced at the company’s refinery on Hawai‘i Island. The stations offer flexibility in providing fuel for on-road, off-road, and marine customers. Several tour boat companies at Ma‘alaea Harbor have been fueling with biodiesel for years.

Ma‘alaea Harbor is one of sixteen State small boat harbors operated by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR). DLNR has also approved placement of a biodiesel fueling station at Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island, which will open this summer. Several DLNR fleet vehicles on Maui already fuel up with biodiesel as part of the department’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is an important public-private partnership in furtherance of our state’s renewable energy goals and climate change mitigation. It is part of a series of biodiesel fueling stations in small boat harbors for vessels and vehicles. DOBOR is working closely with Pacific Biodiesel on expanding access to local biodiesel which supports energy security and provides critically important environmental benefits,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case.

Ed Underwood, DOBOR Administrator, commented, “This fuel is a good match for us and featuring it at Ma‘alaea is in keeping with our mission to protect the marine environment and its inhabitants, prevent pollution that affects water quality, and promote appreciation of the marine environment.”

Biodiesel directly replaces petroleum diesel fuel and can be used in any diesel engine, including diesel-powered boats, cars, trucks, buses, heavy equipment, and power generators. To use the biodiesel station at Ma‘alaea Harbor, customers must first download a free app. To open a commercial account or to complete a tax exemption form to purchase fuel for marine or other off-road use, customers may contact Pacific Biodiesel’s station manager, Christopher Long, at 808.283.1855.

