New opinions: June 8

Highlight: When the defendant does not raise a public challenge to any of the violations he asserts on appeal, this Court concludes any potential error should be treated as a forfeited error, subject to a review as an obvious error under N.D.R.Crim.P. 52(b).

Closures of pretrial hearings implicate the public trial right.

When the district court makes no Waller findings, there is a violation of the Sixth Amendment right to a public trial constituting obvious error.

Given our case law strictly requiring analysis of the Waller factors, we must reverse for a new trial to ensure the fairness, integrity, and public reputation of the justice system.