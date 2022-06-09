Florida’s Broward County LGBTQ+ Congressional Candidate Would Call for Stonewall to be Recognized as a National Holiday

About

Mark Napier is currently seeking to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida District 23 as a 'real' Independent Candidate. It's "Time for a Change!" Napier graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Center, the Military Intelligence Officer Basic Course, the Military Police Officer Advance Course, and the Combined Arms Staff Course. Napier's professional experience includes serving in various offices of the CIA, including Security Protective Service, Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Counterterrorism Center, Near East South Asian, Non-Proliferation Center, and Office of Military Affairs. "It takes only 'ONE' to be a Force Multiplier! ONE being Optimistic, Neighborly and Experienced. I am an Army of ONE."

Napier for Congress 2022 Committee