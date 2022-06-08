MEDIA ADVISORY: Virtual public meeting scheduled to provide information and receive feedback from stakeholders interested in shellfish leases in and around Bogue Sound

MOREHEAD CITY

Jun 8, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is hosting a virtual public meeting on June 22 at 5:30 p.m. to provide information about shellfish leases and Shellfish Aquaculture Enterprise Areas (SEAs) in and around Bogue Sound. The public meeting will also serve as an opportunity for interested stakeholders to provide feedback to the Division in its efforts to address issues related to shellfish leases.

The Division will provide information related to shellfish leases, including an overview of the Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program, the application process, and ongoing efforts, such as the Bogue Sound SEA Pilot Project.

As part of the Bogue Sound SEA Pilot Project, Division staff met individually with municipality officials in the towns surrounding Bogue Sound over the past several months to receive preliminary feedback and provide similar information in preparation for the upcoming virtual public meeting.

Click here for the link to the virtual public meeting.