Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – June 8, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Fishing is in full swing in the Clearwater River basin and the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, but catch rates are slow with the recent high water. There are no new closures this week but just a reminder that the section of the Lower Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge upstream to the Hammer Creek boat ramp closed last week. We will be taking summer Chinook season proposals to the IDFG Commission next week, so check out this week's update to see a sneak peek at the proposals and check back next week to see if they were approved.

. For more information, check out the links below.