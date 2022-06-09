Zehrs™ goes Friendlier with reusable take home containers
Zehrs™ goes Friendlier with reusable take home containers.
GUELPH, ON - Friendlier, a locally owned, women led, reusable packaging solution provider, and Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, will be piloting an in-store reusable packaging program in select Zehrs™ Guelph locations.
Friendlier is a rapidly growing start-up that is simplifying the transition from single-use to reusable packaging. Their turn-key reuse system and customer platform make it easy to use and return the packaging. Customers pay a small deposit fee at the time of purchase and receive it back when they return the container.
The reusable container program will be offered in the following Zehrs™ Guelph locations:
• Zehrs™ @ 297 Eramosa Rd.
• Zehrs™ @ 1045 Paisley Rd
• Zehrs™ @ 160 Kortright Rd W
• Zehrs™ @ 124 Claire Rd E
Customers will have the option to purchase their prepared meals from the full-service hot and cold cases in reusable containers, as an alternative to the traditional disposable takeaway packaging.
This reusable program is an opportunity to help reduce the use of single-use plastics in the industry and the associated negative environmental impact plastics have.
To learn more about this program, head to www.friendlier.ca or download the Friendlier App on the Apple App Store or Google Play
