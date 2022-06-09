Truck Accident Law Firm Recovers Over $57M for Clients In First Half of 2022

Truck Accident Lawyer Joe Camerlengo

The Truck Accident Law Firm explores every avenue of compensation, including all parties that hired unsafe trucking companies or contributed to the crash.

Most attorneys that advertise for tractor trailer crash cases do not have the trucking specific knowledge and experience to bring everyone in the transportation cycle to justice.” — Joseph V. Camerlengo Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Truck Accident Law Firm , a Florida-based firm that helps victims of tractor-trailer crashes nationwide, is proud to announce that it has already recovered more than $60 million for clients in the first half of 2022.In most crashes involving semi-trucks, the trucking companies have only $1 million in insurance coverage and will offer settlements to victims that max out at $1 million. By pursuing claims against all parties responsible for the crash, victims can ultimately receive much larger amounts. The Truck Accident Law Firm explores every avenue of compensation for their clients, including brokers, shippers, logistic entities, and other parties that hired unsafe trucking companies or contributed to the crash.Joseph V. Camerlengo Jr., B.C.S. is the co-founder of the Truck Accident Law Firm. He said that many personal injury attorneys that are unfamiliar with the intricacies of the trucking industry tend to settle for much smaller amounts.“Most personal injury attorneys that advertise for tractor trailer crash cases do not have the trucking specific knowledge and experience to bring everyone in the transportation cycle to justice for the harms they caused,” Camerlengo said. “As a result, they settle quickly for the trucking company’s low limits, typically for $1 million or less. Our firm’s experienced board-certified trucking attorneys do not rest until we have brought everyone to justice on behalf of our clients.”Camerlengo said that since these large transportation entities have systems in place to hide information, data, and insurance coverage, and since they typically hire specialized trucking defense attorneys, victims of these crashes need an experienced trucking lawyer on their side with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to get full justice for their families.“When it comes to choosing a law firm, bigger is not better,” Camerlengo said. “A real trucking lawyer is better. A board-certified trucking lawyer is best. The Truck Accident Law Firm has board-certified experienced trucking attorneys ready to fight for full justice on behalf of our clients.”Camerlengo is board certified in civil trial law by the Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocates in Truck Accident Law. He is a Past President and Executive Board Member of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys; the incoming Vice President and a Board Member of the American Association for Justice Interstate Truck Litigation Group; a board member of the National Board of Trucking Trial Advocates; and Co-Chair of the Florida Justice Association’s Trucking Litigation Group. He is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and he assists with trucking claims nationwide.To learn more, contact Camerlengo by calling 888-511-TRUCK (8782).

