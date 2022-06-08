Making Chess an Enjoyable and Engaging Pastime for Children

Staunton Chess Set 1849 staunton chess pieces 1849 staunton chess set

Why Playing Chess is great for Kids!

WHIXALL, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a lot of competition for kids’ attention these days, with computers, games consoles and smartphones just some of the devices that currently dominate their lives, the humble chess set might struggle to make an impact with all this digital distraction. The good news is that the truth flies in the face of this idea, with more and more kids getting into chess and enjoying its benefits. Chess stimulates the mind like no other pastime and offers benefits that last a lifetime when introduced early on, so it’s something that should be actively encouraged.

However, if there's no intrigue with chess sets and chess boards or a fascinating set of chess pieces, one might be wondering how to create that spark of interest. Here we take a look at how to make chess a more appealing and attractive idea for kids to enjoy the timeless game throughout.

One way to get children interested in playing chess is by introducing it at school, which is something that some have chosen to do by forming chess clubs. However, some schools have taken things even further by actually including it in their curriculum, along with maths, reading and writing.

Whether a child gets access to a chess set via structured lessons or through an extra-curricular chess club, they’ll get exposure to a pastime that would otherwise have been missed. Chess is such a universal game that can be enjoyed by children from all backgrounds and age groups and this interest could very overflow out of the school environment and become a hobby enjoyed at home. If this kind of thing is not currently being offered at school, it’s something that might be worth discussing to perhaps change the current curriculum or help to find a chess club.

Children have a competitive nature, it’s a great way to further cement their interest in the game, as well as introduce them to other like-minded kids. Through this social interaction, they can make great friends with similar interests whilst enjoying a game that does so much to develop young minds.

Getting children interested in chess at an early age is key to helping them enjoy all the cognitive benefits that the game provides.

Always Keep in Your Mind that Chess Should Be Fun! With a little nurturing and encouragement, young people can soon become aware of just what a game of enjoyable game chess can be. Whether you encourage their interest with a Lord of the Rings chess set, a school chess club or involvement in kids' chess tournaments, just remember to keep it fun, as, after all, it’s just a game to be enjoyed.