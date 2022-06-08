Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,219 in the last 365 days.

2022 Business one on one Networking event hosted on Oahu

Posted on Jun 8, 2022 in Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), U.S. Small Business Administration, and Hawaii Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, invites small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) to attend our 2022 Business Matchmaking Event on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Building Industry Association of Hawaii, in Waipahu. Small businesses and DBEs will have opportunities to:

  • Spend 1-on-1 time with contract awarding decision makers
  • Network with prime contractors and government agencies
  • Market their firm and foster business relationships
  • Learn about FREE services offered by our resource’s partners

Advanced registration is required. For event details and registration, please visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/june-16-2022-matchmaking-event-registration-336653598977.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] prior to June 16, 2022.

###

You just read:

2022 Business one on one Networking event hosted on Oahu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.