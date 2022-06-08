2022 Business one on one Networking event hosted on Oahu

News Posted on Jun 8, 2022 in Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), U.S. Small Business Administration, and Hawaii Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, invites small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) to attend our 2022 Business Matchmaking Event on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Building Industry Association of Hawaii, in Waipahu. Small businesses and DBEs will have opportunities to:

Spend 1-on-1 time with contract awarding decision makers

Network with prime contractors and government agencies

Market their firm and foster business relationships

Learn about FREE services offered by our resource’s partners

Advanced registration is required. For event details and registration, please visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/june-16-2022-matchmaking-event-registration-336653598977.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] prior to June 16, 2022.

