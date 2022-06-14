Validatar Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Quality Automation at Snowflake Summit
Using Validatar together with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, we have had zero errors in production in over 18 months, which is unheard of in our world.”IRVING, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validatar, a data quality automation platform that manages data quality workloads and visibility across the entire data and analytics lifecycle, announced today it is partnering with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to optimize efficiency and productivity for organizations. Validatar will be attending Snowflake Summit 2022, from June 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Roger Humecky, VP of Advanced Analytics, Texas Mutual Insurance
Validatar, launched in 2022, bridges the automation focus of modern data observability tools and the configurability of legacy data testing tools together for transparent, holistic, end-to-end, automated data quality. Validatar enables organizations to modernize and dramatically improve their data quality with automated discovery, testing, and monitoring of their data assets.
"Validatar has significantly helped with migrating our data platform to Snowflake, enabling us with increased trust in our data,” said Roger Humecky, VP of Advanced Analytics at Texas Mutual Insurance. “Using Validatar together with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, we have had zero errors in production in over 18 months, which is unheard of in our world. Validatar and Snowflake have had a significant impact on our productivity, efficiency, and ultimately, confidence to make informed decisions with our data.”
Validatar’s Founder & CEO, Jonathan Agee, stated that many Validatar customers have experienced great success combining the strengths of Validatar with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. “Validatar’s mission is to help organizations create a resilient data ecosystem and equip business leaders with confidence to make powerful data-driven decisions. By combining Validatar with Snowflake, joint customers have built trustworthy data platforms while simultaneously establishing a culture that values data quality. This culture of data quality gives them freedom and peace of mind to focus on business decisions and what their organization does best.”
“Data quality is essential for any organization to drive business impact, providing increased speed and accuracy for accelerated time-to-value,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “With Snowflake and Validatar’s partnership, joint customers can further mobilize the world’s data to fuel today’s data-driven businesses.”
Discover more information on Validatar at www.validatar.com
About Validatar
Validatar is an innovative data quality automation platform that enables organizations to modernize and dramatically improve their data quality with automated discovery, testing, and monitoring of their data assets. Launched as an independent software firm in 2022, by CEO Jonathan Agee and a team of former data consultants, Validatar’s vision is to transform organizations with the power of effective data quality.
Lesleigh Perdue, Vice President of Strategy & Growth
Validatar
media@validatar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Check out this short demo of Validatar