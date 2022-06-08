House Bill 2214 Printer's Number 3065
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending Title 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing for miscellaneous provisions; and making an editorial change.
There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,217 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending Title 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing for miscellaneous provisions; and making an editorial change.