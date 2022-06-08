House Bill 1866 Printer's Number 3064

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, further providing for disposition of dependent child; in human services generally, reorganizing provisions relating to adoption opportunities and to family finding and kinship care; and making editorial changes.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.