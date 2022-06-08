AGASS expands its services globally
My father made me who I am.”JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGASS or Ashwani Gupta and Associates is a chartered accountants and business consultancy firm established in 1978. It was founded by CA Ashwani Gupta. The firm has been providing services in Punjab and many parts of India. Now the firm has expanded its services globally. With the advent of technology, the world has shrunk considerably. It has become easier to reach clients across nations and provide services to them. With 5 decades of experience, the firm provides its quality services to the clients all over the world. The range of services include bookkeeping, auditing, income tax return filing, GST return filing, GST registration, company incorporation, ROC returns, Income tax registration, income tax appeals and representation, GST appeals, business consultancy, management consultancy and all other services related to a business or personal finances. The firm aims to free businesses from all ancillary activities so that businesses can focus on their core activity. The firm ensures highest quality standards in all its services and meets all the deadlines. With the rising complexity in compliances, the need for a professional to handle all the compliances has increased all the more. This requires expertise and skill in every aspect of the work. Experience is of prime importance while dealing with compliances of any business. Ashwani Gupta and Associates uses its skill, knowledge, experience and expertise to deliver services to its clients and meet their expectations. Its present MD and CEO, CA Rupansh Ashwani has taken forward the vision of his father, CA Ashwani Gupta and has taken the firm to the world level.
The firm helps its clients with every requirement related to business. The firm’s ideology is to help every business to grow beyond all limits.
The firm’s headquarters is situated at 178, Lajpat Nagar, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. The official mobile number of the firm is +91 9814065254 and the landline number is +91 0181 4655577. The firm provides business consultancy to solve problems in businesses and to help the businesses grow. The firm has helped thousands of people in making their dream a reality. Right from the inception of idea, to its smooth operations, Ashwani Gupta and Associates facilitates in all work of the businesses. Apart from businesses, it also helps individuals in optimizing their finances and filing their returns. Since finance is at the core of every business, Ashwani Gupta and Associates makes the core of every business strong. The firm is expanding by leaps and bounds and aims to serve clients in all nations and territories. The culture, modus operandi and the team have been formulated very carefully to assist the firm in achieving its goals of serving people. The professionalism and the hard work of the firm are visible in all its work. With its unwavering vision and its steadfast efforts, the firm aims to touch the lives of millions. Through service, the firm intends to make lives and business better and make the world a better place.
