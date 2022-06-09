Turning AR-15s Into Art: Cutting Weapons of War Down to Statements Against Violence
"Semi//Art//Omatic" buys AR-15s from private sellers, cuts the guns into pieces, and turns the fragments into works of art.
I won't raise my daughter in a place where kids undergo active shooter drills and the adults to nothing.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business owner Kaiping Liu discovered he was going to be a father the same day 14 children were shot to death at a school in Parkland, FL. He didn’t want to bring his daughter into a world where adults did not act in the face of such violence.
— Kaiping Liu
He bought an AR-15 from the private market, cut the rifle into six pieces, and a network of local artists turned the pieces into works of art.
The recent school massacre in Uvalde, along with the fact that guns are the leading cause of death among US children, confirm the urgency of the matter. In the face of helplessness at a political answer, citizens like Liu have to think outside of the box in responding to gun violence.
Acclaimed artist Robert Holton is opening his studio for the premiere of the artwork.
June 25, 2022 from 5-9pm
Drizzle Studios
212 S Loara St.
Anaheim, CA 92802
At this event, the so called "Semiartomatic" will cut another AR-15, LIVE, into 21 pieces to honour each of those who died in Uvalde.
The public is invited to join Semiartomatic in doing something actionable against gun violence. Beyond the art, there will be gun fragments, prints, and other merchandise available for purchase; all proceeds go toward purchasing the next gun to be destroyed.
Kaiping Liu
Semi // Art // Omatic
+1 310-623-2669
Semi // Art // Omatic teaser trailer