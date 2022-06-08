Gov. Wolf Maintains Commitment to Safe Drinking Water, Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

Governor Tom Wolf continued his commitment to ensuring safer drinking water throughout the commonwealth by today announcing that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.

The $6.7 million principal forgiveness loan was awarded to the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (SARAA), which maintains and operates Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) in Dauphin County. The funding award will be used for the installation of a new granulated activated carbon system to treat the emerging contaminant levels of PFAS at HIA. While there is currently no established contaminant threshold established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for PFAS in drinking water, the project will proactively reduce the level of PFAS to provide safe drinking water in compliance with the EPA’s health advisory levels to the 55 active commercial and industrial connections to the water treatment supply system.

“For a second year, I have maintained my commitment to providing dedicated resources to keep our drinking water safe from harmful legacy chemicals like PFAS,” said Gov. Wolf. “Through the hard work of our PFAS Action Team and continued financial commitments like this one, we can ensure the health and welfare of countless Pennsylvanians.”

The application period for interested parties to apply for funding through the PFAS funding program opens every spring. For more details on how to apply and program eligibility, visit pennvest.pa.gov.