Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - May 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of May 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Selected Date Appointment Date Position End
Architects, Board of Registration for Erica Loynd Seattle 5/3/2022 6/18/2022 6/17/2028
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington John Batiste Olympia  5/25/2022 6/13/2022 6/10/2026
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington Anthony Hawley Okanogan 5/25/2022 6/13/2022 6/10/2026
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington Tina Browning Olympia 5/25/2022 6/13/2022 6/10/2026
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees Thomas George Tacoma 5/25/2022 5/25/2022 9/30/2025
Building Code Council Daimon Doyle Olympia 5/19/2022 5/19/2022 1/5/2025
Building Code Council Craig Holt Maple Valley 5/19/2022 5/19/2022 1/5/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Keith Michel Olympia 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 7/28/2025
Centralia College Board of Trustees Annalee Tobey Chehalis 5/25/2022 5/25/2022 9/30/2023
Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission Benjamin Zepeda Redmond 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 6/30/2024
Clover Park Technical College Board of Trustees Tong Zhu Lakewood 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 9/30/2026
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Brian Polagye Seattle 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 10/7/2022
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Richard Doenges Olympia 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Michal Rechner Olympia 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Paula Culbertson Cathlamet 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Garrett Dalan Montesano 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Jay Carmony Olympia 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 10/7/2025
Growth Management Hearings Board Deborah Eddy Kirkland 5/24/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2028
Health Insurance Pool Board of Directors, Washington State Richard Hourigan Moses Lake 5/13/2022 6/1/2022 5/31/2025
Industrial Insurance Appeals, Board of Holly Kessler Edmonds 5/31/2022 6/1/2022 6/17/2027
Investment Board, State Greg Markley Auburn 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 12/31/2024
Legislative Ethics Board Shontrana Gates-Wertman Bellevue 5/9/2022 5/9/2022 9/30/2026
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission John Ficker Olympia 5/24/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2024
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission Rachel Smith Bainbridge Island 5/24/2022 5/24/2022 6/30/2023
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission Michael Tucker Woodinville 5/24/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2024
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission Lauri St. Ours Lacey 5/24/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2024
Naturopathy, State Board of Krystal Richardson Seattle 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 8/1/2022
Pension Policy, Select Committee on  Dan Legard Kennewick 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 6/30/2024
Professional Educator Standards Board Alejandro Castro-Wilson Kent 5/23/2022 5/23/2022 9/30/2025
Professional Educator Standards Board Amy Campbell Vancouver 5/23/2022 5/23/2022 6/30/2022
Public Employees' Benefits Board Monica McLemore Seattle 5/27/2022 5/26/2022 10/1/2023
Public Health Advisory Board Dylan Dressler Spokane 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Thomas Locke Sequim 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Chris Branch Okanogan 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 7/25/2024
Public Policy, Washington State Institute for Nick Streuli Olympia 5/12/2022 5/13/2022 1/1/2075
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council Dennis McLerran Port Ludlow 5/11/2022 6/10/2022 6/25/2022
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Lark Toney Olympia 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 9/30/2024
Serve Washington Joel Ryan Bellevue 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 2/15/2025
Serve Washington Liahann Bannerman Seattle 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 2/15/2025
Serve Washington Nathaniel Lawver Tacoma 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 2/15/2023
Serve Washington Gabrielle Ryan Spokane 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 2/15/2023
Serve Washington Kimberly Maki Lakewood 5/3/2022 5/3/2022 2/15/2024
Tobacco Settlement Authority Wolfgang Opitz Tacoma 5/13/2022 5/13/2022 5/3/2026
Tobacco Settlement Authority Ken Vyhmeister Walla Walla 5/13/2022 6/2/2022 6/1/2026
Transportation Commission Deborah Young Lopez Island 5/9/2022 5/9/2022 6/30/2028
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board June Altaras Kirkland 5/2/2022 5/2/2022 6/30/2025

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
