Delaware Natural Resources Police Youth Fishing Tournament Winners Announced

Statewide Youth Fishing Tournament winner Onna Crowley, center, with OFC Callie Crouse, left, and Sr. Cpl. Adam Rourk, right, caught 18.8 pounds of fish from Lums Pond.

Tournament Marks 36th Year of Introducing Youth to Sport of Fishing

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control today announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held Saturday, June 4. After remotely-reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers: Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.

Tournament participants ages 4 through 15 weighed their catches as they competed for the title of overall state winner along with trying to land each county’s top catch and age group titles. The overall winner and champion this year was Onna Crowley, age 13, of Clayton, who caught 18.80 pounds of fish at Lums Pond, including the biggest fish caught of the day, a 12.1-pound carp.

This year’s county winners and the overall statewide winner will be invited to a special trophy presentation on Governor’s Day at the 2022 Delaware State Fair in Harrington.

New Castle County Winners

Other New Castle County winners at Lums Pond, by age group and total weight of fish caught, were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Myracle White, 2.29 pounds

Second place – Claire Baron, 2.23 pounds

Third place – Michael Hopkins, 0.93 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Gabriel Alfaro, 12.14 pounds

Second place – Ace Ginevan, 3.32 pounds

Third place – Ava Ginevan, 1.36 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Russell Reed, 7.92 pounds

Second place – Tyler Harvell, 2.82 pounds

Third place – Cody Wiseman, 2.55 pounds

Kent County Winners

At Akridge Scout Reservation, Dominic Webb was the day’s overall winner with a total of 5.25 pounds of fish. Other Kent County winners were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Kohen Marvel, 2.60 pounds

Second place – Hunter Hickman, 2.09 pounds

Third place – Virginia Wallace, 2.00 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Collin Meisinger, 4.45 pounds

Second place – Cole Smith, 2.56 pounds

Third place – Matthew DeCarlo, 2.02 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Kirra Noble, 4.37 pounds

Second place – Evan Knutsen, 3.69 pounds

Third place – Gianna Velazquez, 3.11 pounds

Sussex County Winners

At Ingram’s Pond in Sussex County, Brody Spencer was the day’s overall winner with a total of 7.19 pounds of fish. Other Sussex County winners were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Tristen Wertz, 3.17 pounds

Second place – Caden Timmons, 1.76 pounds

Third place – Lexi Briggs, 0.76 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – John Timmons, 2.29 pounds

Second place – Owen Laux, 1.91 pounds

Third place – Zachary Thompson, 1.59 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Landon Elliot, 0.26 pounds

The Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation. More information on the Youth Fishing Tournament can be found at de.gov/yft.

