Royalton Barracks/ Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2002224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 03, 2022, at 1552 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault 13 VSA 1023
ACCUSED: John Keough
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
ACCUSED: Bradford W Bruno
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/03/2022, at approximately 1552 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report an assault in the Town of Bridgewater a County of Windsor, Vermont.
Investigations revealed that John Keough and Bradford Bruno had a physical altercation over a property line dispute. Both John and Bradford gave conflicting statements. However, both were involved in a physical altercation with each other.
John and Bradford were released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on July 05, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/22 at 0800 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.