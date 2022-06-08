Royalton Barracks/ Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2002224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: June 03, 2022, at 1552 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault 13 VSA 1023

ACCUSED: John Keough

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

ACCUSED: Bradford W Bruno

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/03/2022, at approximately 1552 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report an assault in the Town of Bridgewater a County of Windsor, Vermont.

Investigations revealed that John Keough and Bradford Bruno had a physical altercation over a property line dispute. Both John and Bradford gave conflicting statements. However, both were involved in a physical altercation with each other.

John and Bradford were released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on July 05, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/22 at 0800 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.