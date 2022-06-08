DHHR to Issue Special Payment to TANF Recipients

As part of the COVID-19 Pandemic Response, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a special payment of $465 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program in May 2022 and are eligible to continue participation in June 2022.

The payment is funded through the TANF Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and will assist families with the rising cost of healthy food, beverages, and household goods. It will also assist with the rising cost of transportation for families seeking employment, attending work, or continuing their education.

This payment will be credited to the recipient’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Payments will occur on the EBT card around June 9, 2022.

For more information, please contact your local DHHR office.