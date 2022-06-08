EKN Development to Develop ALDEA, A Grand Canyon Resort
EKN Development is pleased to announce the development of a flagship resort project, ALDEA, a Grand Canyon Resort.TUSAYAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKN Development, along with its financial partner Garn Development, is pleased to announce the development of a flagship resort project, ALDEA, a Grand Canyon Resort.
The 20-acre parcel lies at the gateway of the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim entrance. The South Rim entrance is the most popular access point to the national park, commonly known as the “True Grand Canyon.”
Development will begin with two dual-branded four-star hotels, offering 450 modern hotel rooms to visitors drawn to the thrilling adventure and breathtaking views that await them at the national park.
After exploring all the Grand Canyon has to offer, visitors will be welcomed home to relax and experience the ALDEA Village. The mixed-use site will include a variety of dining options, luxurious spas, retail, and entertainment opportunities perfect for families such as outdoor concerts, movies, and a cultural center nestled next to one of the most unique settings in the world.
“For too long, visitors have had to compete for lodging, limiting their ability to experience the true essence of the Grand Canyon. Our development will provide the much-needed range of amenities while celebrating the majesty of the Grand Canyon,” says Ebbie K. Nakhjavani, President and CEO of EKN Development.
The South Rim hosts nearly six million visitors a year, but existing lodging and visitor services have struggled to meet the intense market demand generated by the national park. ALDEA will relieve the pressure on surrounding hotels while providing a world-class experience for a world-renowned destination.
EKN Development is a real estate development firm, specializing in premier hospitality, retail, mixed-use, and high-density residential developments. EKN is committed to producing the outstanding and visionary spaces of tomorrow that provide unparalleled experiences for residents, visitors, and guests alike. The firm differentiates itself in markets across the nation with profound local knowledge, bespoke experiences, and destination-making buildings. EKN currently has over 2,300 hotel keys in development, 350 multifamily residential units with associated restaurants and other amenities in development across the United States.
Garn Development is a diversified real estate development company specializing in land acquisition, planning, entitlement, design, construction and asset management of hospitality, multi-family, retail, industrial, and assisted living properties. Garn creates value for its partners and have a diverse income stream that is resilient to market cycles. Garn Development’s ample access to capital, investment discipline, and sound financial footing allow the firm to capitalize on long-term industry trends and short-term opportunities alike.
