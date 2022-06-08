B.C. partners with Stats Canada to prevent fire-related deaths

CANADA, June 8 - Tim Pley, chief administrative officer, City of Port Alberni –

“Prevention of fires and minimizing the impact of fires on lives and property is a key responsibility of local governments. A Community Fire Risk Reduction Dashboard will enable local governments to focus their finite fire prevention resources where efforts can have the maximum positive effect. I look forward to implementation of the dashboard in our community.”

Dan Derby, president, Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C. –

“The Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C. is looking forward to working with Office of the Fire Commissioner to learn more about how the Community Fire Risk Reduction Dashboard can improve fire and life safety in our communities. Geospatial mapping will be one more tool to assist our members to help identify high risk areas that would benefit from targeted fire and life safety fire prevention programs.”

Jim Ogloff, fire chief, City of Coquitlam –

“Data-driven decision-making continues to be a focus for future planning in Coquitlam Fire/Rescue. Tools like the newly created Fire Geospatial Model will allow us to further refine targeted outreach programs and fire risk reduction in our community.”

Larry Thomas, fire chief, City of Surrey –

“Every fire department, big or small, can be proactive with Community Risk Reduction (CRR) initiatives to reduce the harms associated with structure fires. We know though research some of the population demographics within our communities are over-represented in the fire death and injury statistics. The Community Fire Risk Reduction Dashboard will allow fire departments to be targeted with their CRR efforts. The dashboard can allow you to focus your education and smoke alarm programs in the areas of your community, which have higher percentages of citizens who are at higher risk to the harms associated with structure fire. I encourage anyone who is responsible for delivering fire and life safety information to use this dashboard to prioritize your targeted risk reduction efforts.”