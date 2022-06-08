Glades Media Hires 25-Year Rush Limbaugh Engineer as COO

Johnson looking forward to leading Glades Media into the Future in his new role

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Johnson, a 25-year radio broadcast engineer for The Rush Limbaugh Show, is the new chief operating officer for Glades Media. Company co-founders Robert Castellanos, chairman and chief executive officer, and James Johnson, chief financial officer, will continue their roles.

“For the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Brian and seeing first-hand what an outstanding broadcaster he’s become,” said Castellanos. “Brian’s passion for radio and people is evident in how he approaches every opportunity and challenge. I look forward to building upon our business partnership as we continue navigating the broadcast media landscape.”

Johnson, who joined Glades Media full-time 2021, spent 25 years as Limbaugh’s personal engineer, a role that began when the conservative radio icon moved to Palm Beach in 1996. “It was a blessing to work side by side with the greatest broadcaster in our business,” Johnson said. “I’m eager to apply that experience and insight into my new role at Glades Media.”

Brian Johnson owns BMZ Broadcasting, LLC and leases WLMX-FM to Glades Media. Before joining The Rush Limbaugh Show, Johnson worked at Johnson & Associates Broadcast Consultants with his father, Jim.

“One thing my experience with Rush confirmed was the importance of family. Spending more time with my father, Jim, and being a part of this extraordinary family-owned company is a must for me,” said Johnson. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to work more closely with Robbie, Jim and the rest of the leadership team as we continue to explore opportunities to expand Glades Media Radio across South Florida.”

About Glades Media Company

Founded in 1982 by Robert Castellanos and James Johnson, Glades Media Company is an American radio broadcasting corporation based in Clewiston, Fla. Glades Media operates eight radio stations in West Palm Beach, Ft Myers, Ft Pierce, Okeechobee, Clewiston, and Key West. In addition to radio broadcast stations, Glades Media offers tower site leasing.

Contacts:

Robert Castellanos

+1 863-983-5900