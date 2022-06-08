Global Gene Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% During 2022-2028 | Precision Business Insights
The market for cell and gene therapy is predicted to develop as the occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular disease rises.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene therapy market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. Gene therapy is a strategy for stopping disease progression by altering the biological characteristics of living cells or manipulating the expression of mutant genes for therapeutic purposes. It enhances the body's ability to fight diseases like cancer, diabetes, haemophilia, cystic fibrosis, cardiovascular disease, and acquired immunodeficiency, among others (AIDS). Viral vectors, bacterial vectors, plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), human gene-editing technology, and patient-derived cellular gene therapy are among the many gene therapy products available today.
The Gene Therapy Market - Growth Factors
Gene therapy tries to influence the course of many inherited and acquired problems at the genetic level, whereas cell treatment focuses on disorders at the cellular level, such as by restoring a specific cell population or by employing cells as therapeutic carriers. The high prevalence of cardiovascular illness is predicted to boost demand for gene therapy, resulting in market expansion. Furthermore, over the projection period, the adoption of adaptation plans is expected to move the global gene therapy market forward. For example, from 1998 to 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published roughly 27 recommendation documents on various gene therapies.
The Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation
The Gene Therapy Market on the basis of Vector Type is fragmented into Adeno Virus Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Adeno-associated Virus Vector, Herpes Virus Vector, Retroviral Vector, and Others. On the basis of Disease Type, the market is categorized into Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Retroviral Vector, Herpes Virus Vector, Lentiviral Vector, and Others.
The Gene Therapy Market Trend:
• The increased investment in research and development by corporate and government organizations will create additional prospects for the gene therapy business to flourish in the next years.
The restraining factor of the Gene Therapy market:
• Several development obstacles, such as safety and effectiveness concerns, extensive clinical study procedures, a strict regulatory environment, and expensive costs, are projected to impede cell and gene therapy acceptance, stifling market growth.
The Gene Therapy Market –Regional Analysis
Owing to its strong regulatory framework for stimulating the growth of cellular therapy, North America leads the gene therapy business. Moreover, the presence of a large number of biopharma businesses in the region will fuel the expansion of the gene therapy market in the region throughout the forecast period. Because of the growing acceptance of novel therapeutic alternatives, Europe is expected to see substantial growth in the gene therapy market.
