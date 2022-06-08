Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SB 1106, PN 1720 (Browne) – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1107, PN 1721 (Browne) – Workmen’s Compensation Act funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1108, PN 1722 (Browne) – Office of Small Business Advocate funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1109, PN 1445 (Browne) – Office of Consumer Advocate funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1110, PN 1723 (Browne) – Public School Employees’ Retirement Board funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1111, PN 1724 (Browne) – State Employees’ Retirement Board funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1112, PN 1725 (Browne) – Philadelphia Parking Authority funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1113, PN 1726 (Browne) – Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1114, PN 1727 (Browne) – Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board funding for FY 2022-2023. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1183, PN 1719 (Browne) – Prohibits the operation of dirt bikes, alongside snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in first class, second class, second class A or third class cities or boroughs.

Senator Browne offered amendment A04493 which provides an exception to the prohibition of dirt bikes on a public street, highway or right of way. The exception applies in a city of the first, second, or 2A, that has adopted an ordinance authorizing the use of ATV’s on public streets within the city limits in accordance with section 7722 authorizing designation of snowmobile and ATV roads) or section 7724 authorizing use of ATV’s on private or state property. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 48-1.

SB 1196, PN 1572 (Martin) – Amends the act of June 19, 1931 (P.L.589, No.202), known as the Barbers’ License Law. This legislation permits CTE barber students to receive educational hours in out-of-school programs. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

SB 1197, PN 1573 (Martin) – Amends the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), known as the Cosmetology Law. This legislation permits CTE cosmetology students to receive educational hours in out-of-school programs. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

SB 1222, PN 1646 (DiSanto) – Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in insurance holding companies, further providing for definitions, for acquisition of control of or merger or consolidation with domestic insurer and for registration of insurers, providing for group capital calculation exemptions, further providing for standards and management of an insurer within an insurance holding company system, for group-wide supervision for international insurance groups and for confidential treatment and providing for compliance with group capital calculation and liquidity stress test requirements. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1235, PN 1649 (DiSanto) – Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in comprehensive health care for uninsured children, further providing for contracts and coverage packages. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.