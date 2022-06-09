Pessimists Rejoice: Find Happiness Through Negative Thinking
Award-Winning Author Larry Gotterer’s Self-Help Satire Aims to Shatter the Glass Half Full Illusion.
We’re living in the Screw Youniverse. It’s crazy how hordes of hopeful humans habitually feel like piñatas getting pounded by things going wrong while trying to stay positive and put on a smiley face.”BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find Happiness through Negative Thinking has been named a Finalist in the Humor/Comedy category of the 2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards—the largest international book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.
— Larry Gotterer
People are taught to think positively since birth, but what if that’s wrong? With tongue planted firmly in cheek, negatist and humorist Larry Gotterer explores the positive aspects of negative thinking and the negative effects of positive thinking. The book is grabbing the attention of struggling pessimists and frustrated optimists who want to give positive thinking the middle finger for failing them.
The author exposes how negative thinking delivers happier outcomes when dealing with unfavorable situations and lunatics who trigger everything from migraines to chest pain. As a result, this book defies all mental health best practices and evidence-based psychological research.
Find Happiness through Negative Thinking is on sale at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and Kobo. Foreign rights are available and handled by Taryn Fagerness Agency.
About the Author
Larry Gotterer discovered the joys of negativity after experiencing countless letdowns, disappointments and false hopes resulting from the positive-driven views of optimists. Early on Larry’s parents encouraged him to become a doctor. He eventually did enter the medical field but as a patient. Ultimately, Gotterer’s career generated significant rejection and success as a producer, writer and creative consultant on popular television shows as well as a creative director and a senior copywriter for advertising and digital marketing agencies. To learn more, please visit the author’s website.
Find Happiness through Negative Thinking book trailer