Ivy Energy Partnering to Bring Innovative Sustainable Communities from the UK to San Diego

Zero-Carbon Development Concept Wins $1 Million Grant from California Energy Commission’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) ProgramSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Energy has partnered with Communities for Global Sustainability (C4GS) and their new division, ZEDlife USA, as well as other builders and innovators in clean energy to bring a world-renown sustainable housing concept to California. C4GS-ZEDlife is based on ZedPower’s 100-home BedZED eco-village in South London that has been a source of inspiration for zero-carbon construction since its creation in 2002. However, the concept for San Diego takes sustainability to another level with cutting-edge technology combined with community engagement, workforce development, and support for disadvantaged communities (DACs).
In addition to Ivy Energy’s contribution, other proven leaders and project partners include Guttman & Blaevoet Consulting Engineers, I Am Green, ENERlite Consulting, Rivieh, Urban Alchemy 360, and Westberg + White Architects. Together, their C4GS-ZEDlife concept caught the attention of the California Energy Commission’s EPIC program which invests in promising projects to transform the electricity sector and meet California’s energy and climate goals. The EPIC program provided a challenge, “The Next EPIC Challenge: Reimagining Affordable Mixed-Use Development in a Carbon-Constrained Future”, and awarded C4GS-ZEDlife a $1 million grant to pursue their solution to the challenge.
The C4GS-ZEDlife design concept offers a meticulously tested and proven solution for a Zero (fossil) Energy Development (ZED). What makes this project special is the design and build, but also the technology that will go into its creation and ongoing support. First, the design involves activating the entire building enclosure from the roof to the facade to capture solar power. This is in addition to planned insulation and airtightness measures and energy-efficient appliances to reduce energy demands. Second, the proprietary technology the community will implement is Ivy’s Virtual Grid software. The software ensures that the benefits of solar energy are shared equitably between the developer/owner and the residents. Offering residents savings on their utility bills provides an incentive and opportunity for education on optimizing their energy use for solar. Additionally, the renewable energy system will meet the total annual community energy demands and generate a surplus to offset the development’s embodied carbon footprint and create a true net-zero community.
Ivy Energy founder and CEO, Dover Janis, spoke of the project, “We have a proven track record of engaging with multifamily housing owners and developers and are ready to help take the concepts developed in this project and incorporate them into our customer market.” To see how you can get a piece of this innovative technology on your multifamily residential or commercial property, contact Ivy Energy. Or, to partner or invest in the future of sustainable housing, contact C4GS.
About Ivy Energy: Ivy Energy developed the first solar billing program that lets property owners deliver clean energy at a cost savings to residents in apartment buildings and townhomes. In 2020, the California Energy Commission recognized Ivy Energy as California Energy Visionary of the Year. Our team is based in San Diego. https://www.ivy-energy.com/
About C4GS-ZEDlife: C4GS-ZEDlife is a young, US-based, company joint venture formed by Communities for Global Sustainability (C4GS, LLC) a delightfully "melanated" group of community leaders, builders, innovators and investors in green technology and ZedPower, LLC, an internationally recognized expert in the field of sustainable housing. C4GS is committed to creating a zero carbon/zero waste lifestyle and infrastructure through beautiful zero (fossil) energy developments and, energy-generating mixed use communities with zero energy bills.
