Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 9, 2022

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 9, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Butler

Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Franklin

Columbus Metropolitan Library

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Huron

Huron River Joint Fire District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Lucas

Ottawa Hills Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Montgomery

Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Montgomery County Agricultural Society

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

Ottawa

Village of Rocky Ridge

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Perry

Crooksville Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Preble

Twin Valley Community Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Ross

Huntington Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Wood

Henry Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

