Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 9, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 9, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Butler Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Columbus Metropolitan Library 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Huron Huron River Joint Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Ottawa Hills Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc. 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery County Agricultural Society 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Ottawa Village of Rocky Ridge 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Preble Twin Valley Community Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Huntington Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wood Henry Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.