Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 9, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 9, 2022:
|
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
|
Butler
|
Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Franklin
|
Columbus Metropolitan Library
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Huron
|
Huron River Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Lucas
|
Ottawa Hills Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Montgomery
|
Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Montgomery County Agricultural Society
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
Ottawa
|
Village of Rocky Ridge
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Perry
|
Crooksville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Preble
|
Twin Valley Community Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Ross
|
Huntington Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Wood
|
Henry Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
